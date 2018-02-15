President Ilham Aliyev meets with Turkish minister of energy and natural resources

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey Berat Albayrak.

Report informs, they hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations in a variety of areas between the two countries.

Jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Turkey, a number of large-scale projects, including the TANAP, TAP, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars was hailed at the meeting.

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak extended President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his meeting with Berat Albayrak during the ceremony of the extension of the Contract of the Century last September, saying the execution of the TANAP project is going to be completed.

The head of state noted that the production of gas from Shah Deniz 2 field and its piping will soon be started.

Turkish Minister Berat Albayrak emphasized the importance of the extension of the term of the Contract of the Century. He also noted the importance of the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

Minister Berat Albayrak noted that testing got underway as part of the execution of the TANAP project last month.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.