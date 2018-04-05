 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Serbian, Nepal and Venezuelan foreign ministers

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic.

    Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported. 

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

    Then President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of the People's Power of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza Montserrat.

