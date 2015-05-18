Azerbaijani President meets with OIC Secretary General

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 18, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse, Mehriban Aliyeva met with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Iyad bin Amin Madani. Report informs, the sides noted successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and stressed the importance of joint projects in various fields.

Recalling his official visit to Saudi Arabia in April of this year, President Ilham Aliyev noted that, the visit was successful and fruitful in terms of further development of cooperation in various fields.

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Iyad bin Amin Madani said that he was deeply impressed by the large-scale renovation works carried out in Baku and the ongoing development processes. Speaking about the importance of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held for the third time in Baku, Iyad bin Amin Madani told that the event assumes importance in hearing different visions and their application. During the meeting, the sides expressed confidence in further expansion of ties between Azerbaijan and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.