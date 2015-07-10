President Ilham Aliyev meets President of Italy

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarello.

Noting the successful development of bilateral relations between the two countries, the President of Italy stressed the important role of Azerbaijan in the processes occurring in the region and around the world.

President Sergio Mattarello thanked President Ilham Aliyev for participation in Milan Expo 2015. The head of the Italian State emphasized the important role of Heydar Aliyev in the development of bilateral relations, relations in the cultural sphere. He noted the excellent organization of the Azerbaijani pavilion at the Milan exhibition, praised Azerbaijan's role in international relations, counter-terrorism, the fight against extremism and radicalism on an international level.

President of Italy stressed the strong and friendly relations between the two countries. He praised Azerbaijan's role not only in the region but also in the implementation of international dialogue in general.

President Sergio Mattarello congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on a wonderful organization and holding of the first European Games.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Italy is an important country for Azerbaijan and stressed the significance of the document on strategic partnership, adopted during his last visit to Italy. The head of state noted the successful development of bilateral relations in political, economic, energy and other fields. Noting the importance of Italy as the main trade partner of Azerbaijan, the head of state emphasized the successful development of bilateral relations in the political, economic, cultural, as well as energy, construction, industrial, transportation industries. Touching upon the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor project, President Ilham Aliyev said that this project will contribute to the energy security in Europe, as well as the further expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy. He noted that the Southern Gas Corridor is a good example of successful cooperation between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Italian companies are active in various sectors of the Azerbaijani economy.

The sides noted the importance of further expansion of economic, political and cultural relations, the importance of bilateral relations in terms of strengthening the cooperation between Azerbaijan and European Union and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.