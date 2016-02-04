 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev meets Croatian President in London

    Exchange of views have been made on mutual agreement regarding realization of joint projects

    Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic on the sidelines of “Supporting Syria and the Region Conference” in London.

    Report informs, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral ties between the two countries. They expressed mutual interest in developing economic cooperation even further, and implementing energy, transport and infrastructure projects.

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the work done under the Great Silk Road and the Southern Gas Corridor projects.

    During the conversation, the presidents discussed how to achieve mutual understanding for the implementation of joint projects.

