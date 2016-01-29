President Ilham Aliyev: 'Information on Azerbaijan's request of aid from foreign financial institutions is false'

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Recent news on foreign media regarding Azerbaijan's request of aid from foreign financial institutions is false.'

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said in the meeting with a group of youth on the occasion of 20th anniversary of First Forum of Azerbaijani Youth on January 29.

Head of state said that Azerbaijan has high level relations with international organizations, particularly with UN and brought to the attention highly appreciation of representation of youth in the international organizations.