President Ilham Aliyev: In these difficult moments Azerbaijani people next to people of Turkey

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev phoned to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Report informs citing the information spred by presidential press service.

The head of state noted that deeply shocked by the news about the death and injury of large numbers of people as a result of terrorist act in Ankara and expressed deep condolences to the family members and friends of the victims, all Turkish people.

President Ilham Aliyev once again stressed that in these difficult moments the Azerbaijani people is next to the people of Turkey.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his appreciation for the attention and condolence.

