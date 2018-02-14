President Ilham Aliyev: I highly appreciate the US support for implementation of SGC project - UPDATED

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Acting Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs of Bureau of Energy Resources at the US Department of State Sue Saarnio.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev thanked Sue Saarnio for attending the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council to be held in Baku and emphasized the importance of the United States' high level representation in the event in terms of the implementation of the project.

President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated the US support for the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

The head of state hailed the fact that the project will soon be realized, saying that the meeting of the SGC Advisory Council to be held tomorrow will create a good opportunity to discuss the works done and the plans set. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the work on the project goes in line with the schedule, describing all this as a result of joint efforts of the governments, companies, and financial institutions involved in the project.

Acting Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs of Bureau of Energy Resources at the US Department of State Sue Saarnio hailed her visit to Azerbaijan. She underlined the US President's, Secretary of State's, and the US government's support for the Southern Gas Corridor project, noting the importance of the fact that the project is going to be completed.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled with pleasure the US President's congratulatory message to the International "Caspian Oil and Gas 2017" exhibition which was held in Baku last year, praising the new US administration's support for this project.

***10:14

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation from the United States led by Sue Saarnio, Acting Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs of the Bureau of Energy Resources, US Department of State.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.