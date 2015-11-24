Ilham Aliyev expresses his condolences to Korean counterpart

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to President of the Republic of Korea, Mrs. Park Geun-hye due to death of former South Korean President Kim Young-Sam.

Report informs, the letter said:

"Dear Mrs. President,

I am saddened by news on death of the former President of the Republic of Korea, the outstanding statesman and political figure, Kim Young-Sam.

This is a very heavy loss, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to you, to the family and to all your people".