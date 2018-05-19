President Ilham Aliyev expresses his condolences to Cuba leader

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed his condolences to the President of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

Report informs, the letter of condolence says:

"Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of many human casualties as a result of a plane crash in your country.

In connection with this tragedy, I extend my sincere condolences to you, families and relatives of the dead, to all Cuban people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijani people and wish them good health. "