President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin on winning presidential election

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today congratulated Vladimir Putin on the securing victory in the Russian presidential election.

Report informs, text of the message says: "I heartily congratulate you on a convincing victory in the Russian presidential election. This victory demonstrates your high political authority and active support for your policy aimed at ensuring stability, legitimacy and the rule of law in the country, carrying out large-scale reforms, implementing long-term social programs contributing to enhancing the well-being of citizens."

Azerbaijan and Russia have centuries-old ties of friendship and good neighborly relations, he said. "I’m glad that today our interstate relations are developing on this solid foundation."

The Azerbaijani leader welcomed Putin’s personal contribution to developing bilateral relations and cooperation in general.

"I’m convinced that our joint efforts on further enhancing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia will further promote interests of our peoples and countries, maintaining peace, security and progress in the region," the message reads.

President Ilham Aliyev wished Putin good health, happiness and success in his state activity.

Notably, Russia’s incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin has garnered 76.65% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99% of the ballots counted, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

Director of the Lenin State Farm Pavel Grudinin, nominated by the Communist Party of Russia, is second with 11.82% of the vote, while leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky is third with 5.68%.