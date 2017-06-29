President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Turkmen President on his birthday

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov on the occasion of his 60th anniversary.

Report informs citing the Turkmen president's official website, letter says that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have friendly and good neighborly relations.

"I believe that interstate dialogue between the two countries will further develop and strengthen as a result of our joint efforts with the will of our peoples who share common spiritual values", the letter says.

I. Aliyev wished G.Berdymukhamedov good health and happiness and peace and prosperity to the brotherly Turkmen people.