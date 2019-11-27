President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Romanian counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Report informs that the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

"I wish to cordially congratulate you upon the re-election as the President of Romania.

"I believe that we will continue our joint efforts aimed at further strengthening and broadening of the Azerbaijan-Romania friendship and cooperation and of the ties of strategic partnership between our countries.

"I seize this pleasant opportunity to extend, on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, best wishes to you and your people on the occasion of the National holiday of your country – the Independence Day.

"I wish strong health and success in every endeavor to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Romania."