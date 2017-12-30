President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Cuban and Sudanese leaders

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has sent a congratulatory letter to Raul Castro Ruz, President of the Council of State and President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Cuba - Liberation Day.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Cuba peace and prosperity."

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has also sent a congratulatory letter to Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Sudan - Independence Day.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Sudan peace and progress."