Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attends World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ World Humanitarian Summit kicks off in Istanbul.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is attending the summit.

The summit started with a joint breakfast of the leaders.

The participants then posed for photographs

Co-organized by the Republic of Turkey and UN, the first ever Summit brings together a total of more than 5,000 delegates including up to 60 UN member states' heads of state and government, officials of the crisis-affected countries, representatives of international organizations, NGOs and the private sector.

The two-day summit, which is hosted by Turkey and under the co-chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, is a global call to action to relieve humanitarian crises. Some 5,000 participants, including global and government leaders, business figures, aid organizations, nongovernmental organizations and academics will be at the summit.

Leaders will discuss issues such as political leadership, humanitarian financing, dealing with natural disasters and climate change. The current refugee crises and forced displacement through a number of round-table talks, briefings, seminars, workshops and panel discussions will be some of the main topics at the summit.