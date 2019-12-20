President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russian Federation for visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in St. Petersburg for a visit to attend an informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

At St. Petersburg Pulkovo-1 Airport, President Ilham Aliyev was met by Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko, Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg Evgeny Grigoriev, who has a ministerial status, deputy chairperson of Committee for External Relations of Leningrad Region Inna Bigotskaya and other officials.