Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Russian Federation on a working visit to attend celebrative events marking the 70th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Report informs, at Moscow Vnukovo-2 Airport, President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by senior state and government officials of Russia.