President Ilham Aliyev and President Rumen Radev made press statements

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev have made press statements.
Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev have made press statements.
Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook