President Ilham Aliyev and President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev held a one-on-one meeting

Baku.4 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev have held a one-on-one meeting in Sofia.

Report informs, the presidents posed for official photos.

During the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral relations between the two countries in the political, economic, energy, humanitarian, cultural and other areas, and stressed the importance of high-level reciprocal visits. It was noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s official visit to Bulgaria would make a huge contribution to the further strengthening of the bilateral ties. It was emphasized that there were big prospects and good opportunities for the expansion of the cooperation.

The parties also exchanged views over bilateral relations and international issues.