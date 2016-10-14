President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Premier meet in a narrow format - UPDATED

***10:58

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 14, after the official welcoming ceremony, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif have held a meeting in a narrow format.

Report informs, the press-service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

President Ilham Aliyev said:

-Today is an important day for us. Our bilateral relations are at a high level, and I am confident that this meeting will be a success in terms of further strengthening our ties. We are cooperating in a number of areas. This meeting is a good opportunity for having another look at the work carried out and for setting plans for the future. I am very pleased to receive you. I hope that your visit to Azerbaijan will be fruitful.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said:

-Thank you, Mr.President. We are honored to be here. I am very grateful to you for your sincere invitation to a very beautiful city of Baku and for your hospitality. I was impressed by your city. The beauty of your city is much spoken about everywhere.

I once visited Baku on my way in 1988. This is my first visit to the city since then. I am very pleased to be in a beautiful city of Baku. Baku is one of the world's most beautiful and cleanest cities I have ever seen. I once again want to say that I am glad to be here.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you. I am grateful for your kind words.

They discussed bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.