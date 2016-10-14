 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Premier meet in a narrow format - UPDATED

    Following the official welcoming ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif have held a meeting in a limited format, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev said:

    -Today is an important day for us. Our bilateral relations are at a high level, and I am confident that this meeting will be a success in terms of further strengthening our ties. We are cooperating in a number of areas. This meeting is a good opportunity for having another look at the work carried out and for setting plans for the future. I am very pleased to receive you. I hope that your visit to Azerbaijan will be fruitful.

    Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said:

    -Thank you, Mr.President. We are honored to be here. I am very grateful to you for your sincere invitation to a very beautiful city of Baku and for your hospitality. I was impressed by your city. The beauty of your city is much spoken about everywhere.

    I once visited Baku on my way in 1988. This is my first visit to the city since then. I am very pleased to be in a beautiful city of Baku. Baku is one of the world's most beautiful and cleanest cities I have ever seen. I once again want to say that I am glad to be here.

    President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you. I am grateful for your kind words.

    They discussed bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

