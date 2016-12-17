President İlham Aliyev congratulated Emir of Qatar

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.
Report informs, the letter says:
Excellency,
“I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the National Day of the State of Qatar.
I believe that the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar will further serve for the interest of our nations.
On this outstanding day I wish you robust health, happiness to the brotherly people of Qatar State a peace and prosperity”.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook