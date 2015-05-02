President: Diversification of economy allows Azerbaijan to develop dynamically

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Imposition of sanctions against Russia did not have any impact on the economy of Azerbaijan. Report informs, it was said by the President Ilham Aliyev in an interview to TV channel "Russia 24".

The President, responding to a reporter's question, said that remittances of Azerbaijanis, who live and work in Russia reduced to some extent. "But as this figure takes a small amount of our domestic product, it doesn't impact on the economy globally".

The President stressed that, in general, living standards in Azerbaijan is growing.

"This year, the economy increased by 5.3% in the three months, non-oil economy - by 7%. Despite the fall in oil prices and the situation with sanctions towards Russia, that is one of our main trade partners, the diversification of the economy, which has been carried out and the reforms allow us to develop dynamically, "- President Ilham Aliyev said.

"As for the sanctions, our position has always been the same, we are against this form of international communication," -the president said. He recalled that when the issue was discussed at the PACE, the whole Azerbaijani delegation has opposed sanctions against Russia.

"We are in favor of dialogue for resolution of all complex issues at the negotiating table in an atmosphere of trust," - said the President.