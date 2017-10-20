President: Azerbaijan is initiator and active participant of international projects

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is the initiator and active participant of international projects. Today, together with our partners, we carry out the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project. This is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the world. The TANAP gas pipeline agreement, which is a major part of the SGC, was signed in 2012 between Azerbaijan and Turkey in Istanbul and this pipeline will be put into operation in 2018”.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at today's D-8 summit in Istanbul.

He stressed that Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway that will open soon will be the shortest route between Europe and Asia: “Azerbaijan invests heavily in East-West and North-South transport corridors. These transport corridors will open new opportunities for economic development of Eurasia”.