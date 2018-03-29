 Top
    President: Azerbaijan-Iran-Georgia-Turkey format opens wide opportunities

    Ilham Aliyev said at today’s Azerbaijan-Iran business forum

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey trilateral cooperation format has been operating for several years, and Baku has recently realized a format of the new, quadrilateral cooperation – Azerbaijan-Iran-Georgia-Turkey."

    Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at today’s Azerbaijan-Iran business forum in Baku.

    "There are, of course, also wide opportunities for regional security, cooperation, political issues, mutual support and at the same time, I want to say again, for entrepreneurs."

