 Top

President receives delegation led by President of Chamber of Deputies of Czech Parliament

President Aliyev receives Czech parliament delegation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Radek Vondracek, Report informs citing AzerTag.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi