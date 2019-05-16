President receives delegation led by President of Chamber of Deputies of Czech Parliament

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Radek Vondracek, Report informs citing AzerTag.
