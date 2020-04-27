President Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches importance to development of relations with EU

Along with its participation in the Eastern Partnership, Azerbaijan attaches significance to the development of bilateral relations with the European Union, and it has signed documents on strategic partnerships with nine member countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made the remarks at a video call with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on April 27 that took place on the initiative of the latter, Report says.

I. Aliyev said that the Partnership Priorities document initialed between Azerbaijan and the EU in 2018 covers political, economic, trade, energy, transport, and other areas.