Brussels hosts presentation of renewed European Neighborhood Policy

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ The European Parliament in Brussels held a presentation of the renewed European Neighborhood Policy (ENP).

Report informs, document released today states that the EU should strengthen its cooperation with partners in the security sphere.

It is stressed that the rule of law and an independent and effective justice system remains a priority for the EU.

The document outlines priorities for future cooperation with the countries of the program. So among the suggested priorities for cooperation there were: economic and social development; modernization of the economy and development of the business environment; the energy security of the region.

The security update ECP will focus on the prevention of terrorism and radicalism, reducing cross-border crime and corruption, the fight against cybercrime.

It is planned to intensify cooperation in the field of migration.

Consultation on the future of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) began this spring.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that the European Neighborhood Policy would be reviewed during the first year of the mandate of the new Commission.

ENP was last revised in 2011.

The program of the European Neighbourhood Policy includes 16 countries, including the countries of the South Caucasus: Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.