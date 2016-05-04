Prague hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers of Visegrad Group and Eastern Partnership program

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Prague hosts a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Visegrad Group and Eastern Partnership program.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov is also attending the summit.

Important issues of the region will be discussed in the summit, in particular the issue of migration, European integration of countries in the Eastern Partnership program.

Prior to this, E.Mammadyarov has met with the Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic, Lubomir Zaoralek.

The Eastern Partnership program, that aimed at bringing the EU's six eastern neighbors - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus - was launched in 2009. The program was initiated by Poland and Sweden.