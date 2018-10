Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Voting station will be opened in the Iranian Embassy in Baku regarding parliamentary elections, to be held in Iran.

Report was told in the embassy, the station will operate at the consular section of the diplomatic mission building (Sharifzadeh Street, 269) at 8:00 a.m. - 18:00 p.m. on February 26.

The polling station will also operate in the Consulate General of Iran in Nakhchivan.