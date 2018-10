Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Romanian embassy in Azerbaijan will open a polling station in connection with a referendum for the revision of the constitution.

Report informs that Romanian citizens who reside in Azerbaijan either temporarily or permanently can take part in the voting.

The voting will take place on 6-7 October at the polling station of the Romanian embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan from 07:00 till 21:00 Baku time .