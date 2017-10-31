Political scientist: Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia must coordinate their position in CE

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/10f0803d6ebf97afded8e6565d81959c/f0c5c0d4-b072-4999-8373-41f7033deaf8_292.jpg

Moscow. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia must coordinate their position in the Council of Europe”.

Member of the Public Chamber of Russia, political scientist Sergei Markov has told the Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

"We have in many ways a similar situation, so we need to act together," expert believes.

In his opinion, the Council of Europe is one of the channels of communication, therefore, cooperation with it is important both for Russia and Azerbaijan: "This is a great platform for conveying the truth and your position. But now we [Russia] are offered the role of a second-rate plan in Council of Europe: we do not have the right to vote, to enter the commissions, to lead them, and so on. We can not agree with this and will demand equality and rights that other deputies have. We have already stopped paying a significant portion of the contributions to the CE. There are many nuances”, Markov said.

"Although V. Volodin [the speaker of the State Duma of Russia] is more interested in domestic politics, but the post obliges to engage in international affairs. In December, two visiting committees of the State Duma in Baku will take place with participation of speakers. One of the issues discussed will be the rapprochement of positions within the CE and in other international venues", he said.