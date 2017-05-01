Political scientist: IV Intercultural Dialogue Forum will strengthen Azerbaijan's role

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The upcoming Fourth Intercultural Dialogue Forum of May 4-5, 2017, will be an important milestone in the strengthening of Azerbaijan's role in becoming the world's capital of inter-religious and multicultural coexistence.

Report was told by American political scientist Peter Theis.

According to him, the event will direct the world's attention towards Azerbaijan, at a time when violence, conflicts and turmoil across the globe are escalating

“This week, Baku will become the globe's capital where many foreign citizens will have the opportunity to learn more about cultural monuments not only in Baku, but also in other regions of Azerbaijan”, he said.