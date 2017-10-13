 Top
    Polish Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan next week

    During the visit, prospects for the development of bilateral relations, including in the political and economic spheres will be discussed
    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Poland Vitold Vashchikovsky will arrive in Azerbaijan on October 18. Report informs referring to diplomatic sources, during a one-day visit, he is expected to be received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

    During the visit, prospects for the development of bilateral relations, including in the political and economic spheres will be discussed.

