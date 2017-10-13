Polish Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan next week

© AFP / Adem Altan

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Poland Vitold Vashchikovsky will arrive in Azerbaijan on October 18. Report informs referring to diplomatic sources, during a one-day visit, he is expected to be received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

During the visit, prospects for the development of bilateral relations, including in the political and economic spheres will be discussed.