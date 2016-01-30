Polish Foreign Minister: 'Eastern Partnership' failed

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Eastern Partnership" program completely failed. Report informs, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said to "Radio Poland"

In this regard, Polish government rejected the concept as "wrong".

According to the minister, the format of "Eastern Partnership" created only an illusion, but gave no real prospects of EU membership for countries such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Belarus and Ukraine.

Waszczykowski believes that the previous policy of the Polish Cabinet acted within the "Eastern Partnership", ended in disaster just like euromaidan in Ukraine put it into question.

The "Eastern Partnership", aimed at drawing together of EU and six eastern neighbors - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus - was launched in 2009. One of its initiators was Poland.