Poland intends to revive Eastern Partnership program

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Poland intends to improve relations with Belarus to reactivate EU program Eastern Partnership.

Report informs referring to Reuters, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Krzysztof Szymanski said.

According to him, much greater flexibility is required to revive the Partnership. Today one thing is certain - the Partnership will mean something if (the EU) comes up with diverse paths for these neighboring states.

Eastern Partnership program aimed at development of relations with six neighboring nations, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, was initiated by Poland and Sweden in 2009.