PM: "Azerbaijan successfully continues its relations with US and EU"

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Novruz Mammadov has met with delegation of the House of Representatives of the US Congress during its visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the Prime Minister noted the importance of this visit. Novruz Mammadov said that the visit is a good opportunity to discuss issues related to the development of bilateral relations.

Touching upon the relations between the two countries, the Prime Minister said that there are very good relations between the independent Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States.

Novruz Mammadov noted that after Azerbaijan restored its independence, it attached great importance to the expansion of relations with the US and the EU.

The prime minister spoke about Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and said that the conflict has not been solved due to the unconstructive position of Armenia.

N. Mammadov noted that the 100th years anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which declared the independence in 1918, will be celebrated this year: "Our country is still loyal to the legal, democratic statehood traditions established 100 years ago in Azerbaijan".

Head of the delegation, Robert Gudlat who satisfied with the visit to Azerbaijan, also emphasized that relations between the two countries are in high level and stressed the importance of further cooperation. He noted that cooperation with Azerbaijan is valuable for the United States.

The sides exchanged views on further expansion of economic and trade relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States and other issues of mutual interest.