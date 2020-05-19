​Phoenix proclaims May 28 as ‘Azerbaijan National Day’

In the U.S.’s Arizona, the city of Phoenix has proclaimed May 28, as “Azerbaijan National Day.” The relevant proclamation was signed by the Mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego.

In the proclamation, which was sent to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, it is mentioned that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the Islamic world’s first secular democracy.

The document states that “the United States of America was one of the first to recognize the Republic of Azerbaijan, and soon after its independence, it established full-fledged diplomatic relations with it.”

“For almost 30 years, the Republic of Azerbaijan has consolidated its freedom and independence. It has become one of the world’s fastest developing countries, the largest economy of the region, and the biggest U.S. trade partner in the southern Caucasus region,” says the proclamation.

It also states, “every year, millions of Azerbaijanis worldwide, including tens of thousands in the U.S. and many in the City of Phoenix, observe May 28 as Azerbaijan national Day. They remember the contributions of their forefathers to the spread of democracy in nearby regions, as well as Central Asia and the Middle East, as well as celebrate the remarkable achievements and accomplishments made by Azerbaijan as a free and independent nation.”

In conclusion, the City Mayor proclaims May 28 to be the “Azerbaijan National Day” in the City of Phoenix and urges the Phoenicians to celebrate Azerbaijan’s list of milestones and achievements.

Phoenix, the capital city in Arizona, with 1,6 million people, is the fifth most populous city in the United States.