Peskov talks about today's informal CIS summit in Moscow

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ The informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a good opportunity to exchange views on results of Russian presidency in the organization in 2017.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president said.

"Integration processes both within the CIS and within the framework of the EurAsEC remain one of the priorities of Russia's foreign economic policy. The President has repeatedly spoke about it. In addition, Russia, of course, is completing its chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2017, and there will be a good opportunity to exchange views on the results of Russia's chairmanship. An informal meeting will take place, and then the heads of states will continue to communicate in an informal atmosphere", Peskov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the informal CIS summit, which will be held in Moscow today. The meeting will be also attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Tajikistan will chair the CIS in 2018.