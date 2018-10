Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ / Azerbaijan's Chargé D'affaires in Peru Mehdi Mammadov met with Viktor Andres García Belaunde, a member of the Peru-Azerbaijan friendship League in the Peru Congress.

Report informs that during the meeting the sides discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as the participation of the Peruvian delegation at the 6th Baku international humanitarian forum to be held in October this year.