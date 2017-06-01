Permanent Council approves OSCE budget for 2017

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna today approved the Organization’s budget for 2017, Report informs citing OSCE press-service.

According to the decision, the OSCE’s Unified Budget for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2017 is €138,982,600.

The OSCE Permanent Council is one of the main regular decision-making bodies of the Organization comprising representatives of all 57 OSCE participating States. Decisions are made on the basis of consensus.

The OSCE is funded by contributions from its 57 participating States.