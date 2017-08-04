 Top
    Close photo mode

    Parliament speaker Ogtay Asadov will pay visit to Iran

    He will attend inauguration ceremony of President-elect Hassan Rouhani

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, Chairman of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) Ogtay Asadov will pay a visit to Iran.

    Report informs citing the Iranian Embassy to Azerbaijan, he will attend inauguration ceremony of the re-elected Iranian president Hassan Rouhani.

    Notably, H. Rouhani was re-elected as an Iranian president on May 19 elections second round, being ahead of his main rival, former Iranian prosecutor general Ebrahim Raisi. He gained 57.14% of the votes.

    On August 3, H.Ruhani took an oath in front of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi