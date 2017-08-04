Parliament speaker Ogtay Asadov will pay visit to Iran

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, Chairman of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) Ogtay Asadov will pay a visit to Iran.

Report informs citing the Iranian Embassy to Azerbaijan, he will attend inauguration ceremony of the re-elected Iranian president Hassan Rouhani.

Notably, H. Rouhani was re-elected as an Iranian president on May 19 elections second round, being ahead of his main rival, former Iranian prosecutor general Ebrahim Raisi. He gained 57.14% of the votes.

On August 3, H.Ruhani took an oath in front of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.