Pakistani Prime Minister: We always support Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizadeh met with Prime Minister of this country Nasirul Mulk.

Report was informed by the Embassy, the ambassador conveying greetings of the leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said that the President of Azerbaijan attaches special importance to relations with Pakistan and Pakistan is a friendly and brotherly country with Azerbaijan.

A.Alizade informed about current situation of existing relations, high-level visits, signed documents, simplification of visa regime, expansion of tourism relations and emphasized that Azerbaijan is interested in developing cooperation in the field of economic, trade, defense, military and military-technical, energy and other areas.

The Ambassador noted the fair position of Pakistan on Nagorno-Karabakh issue and its support to Azerbaijan is highly appreciated.

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Nasirul Mulk said that Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations are built on mutual respect, trust and community. Noting that the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan in 2017 promoted further development of relations, Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk asked to convey his greetings to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Mentioning that principal position of Pakistan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is clear and Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister said that Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan is highly appreciated and efforts to further developing of economic, trade, energy and investment fields will continue.

Noting importance of the Azerbaijani-Pakistan-Turkey trilateral format of cooperation established last year by the initiative of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan is ready to hold the second meeting of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad in this format.