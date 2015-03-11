​Pakistani president arrives with official visit in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussein arrived in Azerbaijan.

The First Lady of Pakistan as well as a delegation of Pakistani businessmen accompanied Mr. President during the visit, Report informs.

Meetings of Mr. Hussain with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Defense Minister etc. are planned to be held during the visit.

Also during the visit, it is planned to hold a business forum Azerbaijan-Pakistan. In addition, M.Hussain will visit Heydar Aliyev Center, Sumgait Technology Park, see the sights of Baku.

The visit of the President of Pakistan to Azerbaijan completes on March 14.