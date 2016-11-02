Pakistani commerce minister will pay a visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade has met with the country's Federal Minister of Commerce, Khurram Dastgir Khan.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Embassy to Pakistan, in the meeting, A.Alizade has stressed significant role of relevant organizations of the two countries in the development of mutual economic and trade relations.

The diplomat informed the minister on socio-economic development in Azerbaijan, favorable conditions established for businessmen, foreign investors as well as on transportation corridors, industrial estates, etc.

Pakistani Federal Minister of Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan said that Azerbaijan's socio-economic development aroused great interest, also, stressed high trade and economic potential between the two countries.

He said that will visit Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev in near future.

In the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.