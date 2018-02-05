 Top
    Pakistani Ambassador: Military cooperation with Azerbaijan a priority

    ‘Pakistan will continue to support Azerbaijan in Karabakh issue’© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military cooperation between our countries is a priority for us.

    Report informs, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Said Khan Mohmand said.

    "I think that last year was important from the point of view of establishing and deepening military cooperation between our countries, and we intend to strengthen it in the future. We will continue to support Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, as both countries suffer from occupation," Said Khan Mohmand added.

