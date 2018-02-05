Pakistani Ambassador: Military cooperation with Azerbaijan a priority

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military cooperation between our countries is a priority for us.

Report informs, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Said Khan Mohmand said.

"I think that last year was important from the point of view of establishing and deepening military cooperation between our countries, and we intend to strengthen it in the future. We will continue to support Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, as both countries suffer from occupation," Said Khan Mohmand added.