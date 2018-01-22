PACE winter session starts today

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) starts its work today in Strasbourg.

Report informs, the Assembly is due to elect its President and a new Commissioner for Human Rights. Crown prince of Denmark, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen will deliver a speech.

On January 24, president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will report to the Assembly.

On January 26, a report of the member of the Azerbaijani delegation Vusal Huseynov will be discussed. The agenda also includes questions about the humanitarian consequences of the armed conflict in Ukraine, the process of settling the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the growth of anti-Semitism in Europe, Islamophobia and xenophobia.

The session will end on January 26.