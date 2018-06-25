 Top
    Close photo mode

    PACE summer session kicks off today in Strasbourg

    Elections of PACE Chairman to be held

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ / Summer session of the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) starts today in Strasbourg.

    Report informs, during the session, it is expected to held elections of the PACE President, to discuss a number of issues, including the humanitarian situation of refugees in neighboring countries with Syria.

    It is expected that Prime Ministers of Croatia and Slovakia, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg will also address to the PACE deputies.

    The session will conclude on 29 June.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi