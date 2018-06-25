PACE summer session kicks off today in Strasbourg

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ / Summer session of the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) starts today in Strasbourg.

Report informs, during the session, it is expected to held elections of the PACE President, to discuss a number of issues, including the humanitarian situation of refugees in neighboring countries with Syria.

It is expected that Prime Ministers of Croatia and Slovakia, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg will also address to the PACE deputies.

The session will conclude on 29 June.