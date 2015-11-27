Sofia hosts PACE Standing Committee meeting

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) holds meeting in Sofia today, in the context of the Bulgarian Chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers.

Report informs, after the opening of the meeting by PACE President Anne Brasseur, the Speaker of the National Assembly Tsetska Tsacheva welcomed participants. The parliamentarians held an exchange of views with the Bulgarian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Daniel Mitov, who will chair the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers for a six-month period. The discussions will focus on Bulgaria's priorities during its Chairmanship and other issues in the framework of the Assembly's ongoing political dialogue with the Committee of Ministers.

The members of the Standing Committee will also discuss the observation of elections held in Azerbaijan on November 1, 2015.

Head of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov participates at meeting.