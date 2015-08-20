PACE rapporteur to visit Azerbaijan next week

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ PACE rapporteur Milica Markovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) will be visiting different towns in Azerbaijan from 24 to 27 August in the context of the preparation of her report for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on “Inhabitants of frontier regions of Azerbaijan are deliberately deprived of water”, Report was told by PACE press-service.

During her visit, the rapporteur is due to meet, in particular, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, and the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

Meetings are also scheduled with the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, as well as with representatives of the State Water Resources Agency, the World Bank, and civil society. Ms Markovic will also hold meetings with representatives of local authorities in Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Barda, Goranboy, Tartar and Yevlakh districts.

Milica Markovic carried out a similar fact-finding visit to the country in December 2014.